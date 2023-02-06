Williamsport, Pa. — Artists working in all media and living within 100 miles of Williamsport are invited to apply for “100 Miles: The 2023 Regional Juried Exhibition,” to be displayed June 1 through July 20 at The Gallery at Penn College.

The call for entries application and additional information are available on the gallery’s website. Deadline is Feb. 28.

“I’m very excited to see which works are selected for the 2023 regional exhibit by our juror, Elizabeth Gourlay,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. “The Gallery at Penn College is a committed and vibrant partner in the local arts community and is proud to feature the talented artists from our region.”

The gallery’s first regional juried exhibition was held in 2018; the show included over 60 works of art by emerging and established contemporary artists.

The “100 Miles” exhibit intends to showcase the diversity and quality of regional art and celebrate the artistic talent of Pennsylvania artists working in a variety of media. Cash awards will be: $750 for first place; $500, second place; $250, third place; and $200, honorable mention.

Eligibility requirements include: artists are 18 years of age or older; their original work has been completed within the last five years (2019-23); and their artwork cannot exceed 400 pounds or 60 inches in any direction. Artists may submit up to three works. All media will be considered.

Gourlay’s work has been shown extensively nationally and internationally, and she is the recipient of numerous residencies, fellowships and awards, including two individual artists grants from the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

After a fellowship at the Yale Norfolk School of Art, Gourlay went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts with first-class honors from Edinburgh College of Art, The University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Yale School of Art, Yale University. She teaches applied color in continuing education at The Rhode Island School of Design.

Gourlay has exhibited at The Drawing Center, Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, Cummings Arts Center at Connecticut College, The Heckscher Museum of Art and Widener Gallery at Trinity College. Her work is represented by Kenise Barnes Fine Art, in Kent, Connecticut, and IdeelArt, in Paris. She has been featured in The New Criterion, Painters’ Table, Gorky’s Granddaughter and In Their Studios, to name a few publications.

Serving as a cultural asset to the college and local communities, The Gallery at Penn College provides the opportunity for the appreciation and exploration of contemporary art and encourages critical thinking and meaningful experiences.

Located on the third floor of The Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology, the gallery is in its 17th season. The Gallery at Penn College is open 2-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. (The gallery is closed on Mondays and Saturdays and will also be closed March 5-12 during Spring Break.)

For more about the gallery, visit www.pct.edu/gallery, email gallery@pct.edu or call 570-320-2445.

For more about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free at 800-367-9222.

