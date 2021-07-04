Whitestown, In. - After nearly three years of hard work and commitment, the members of the Whitestown community came together to celebrate the official opening of the new Little League Central Region complex.

“Since the decision was made to move our complex to Whitestown in 2018, the support from this entire community has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“We were so thankful to have had Governor Holcomb and Town Council President Bohm, as well as the greater Whitestown community, come out to our opening event and look forward to an exciting future at our new home in Whitestown," added Keener.

Along with members of the Little League International staff and Board of Directors, the opening celebration also included Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb; Clinton Bohm, Whitestown Town Council President; officials from Hendricks Regional Health, and other members of the community who have been supportive of the construction and development process.

Following a series of opening remarks and an official ribbon cutting ceremony, Little League hosted the first ever game at the new complex with a Little League Challenger Division game between Zionsville Little League and Brownsburg Little League Challenger.

Located at 7185 S. Indianapolis Road in Whitestown, In., just west of I-65 at Exit 130, the new 15-acre complex features the Central Region Headquarters administration building, a gift shop, concessions stand, restrooms, batting cages, and a full-size, lighted Little League field with stadium seating, bleachers, and a press box.

This summer, the new complex will serve as the home of the Little League Softball Central Region Tournament (July 25-29) as well as the Little League Baseball Great Lakes and Midwest Region Tournaments (August 7-14). To learn more about these events.

To learn more about the new Little League Central Region complex, including photos of the construction progress, how to support the complex, and more.