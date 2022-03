Hershey, Pa. -Neumann’s dream season ends with as state runner-up.

St. John Neumann’s boys basketball team fell in the state championship game, 64-47, to Bishop Canevin Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Davion Hill led the Golden Nights with 30 points, his third straight game of 30 or more.

The Golden Knights ended their season at 26-4.