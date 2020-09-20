The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit said they recently arrested a man accused of selling "large amounts of cocaine at and/or to local businesses in Williamsport."

George Cooksey, 51, of Williamsport, is charged with one felony count each of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility.

NEU Detective Michael A. Caschera III wrote in an affidavit on Tuesday that he used a confidential informant (CI) to assist in the investigation into Cooksey.

"The confidential informant stated that Cooksey was selling large amounts of cocaine at and/or to local businesses in Williamsport, including Rivals and 505, as well as lawyers, doctors and other 'prominent' business people within the city of Williamsport," Caschera wrote.

Caschera said the confidential informant purchased suspected cocaine from Cooksey at Cooksey's apartment in the 1400 block of Scott Street, Williamsport, on Sept. 11. The CI was "under constant police surveillance," according to Caschera.

A search warrant was executed at Cooksey's apartment and police said they seized cocaine, over $1,000 in cash, and the cell phone Cooksey used during the controlled buy.

According to Caschera, Cooksey told police that he would purchase two ounces of cocaine per week for $1,100 per ounce and then sell the cocaine in eight balls (3.5 grams) to multiple individuals.

"Cooksey said that he sold to the owner of the 505 Club on Washington Boulevard, a light-skinned black male named Darnell who Cooksey claimed to be Attorney Andrea Pullizi's husband," Caschera wrote.

Cooksey stated that he would sell four eight balls of cocaine at once to Darnell on multiple occasions, according to Caschera.

"Cooksey also said that he sold cocaine to a 'prominent business person' who worked at the Williamsport Hospital and he said the he sold cocaine to Mark Stutzman, the owner of Common Stream Concrete and Construction," Caschera wrote.

Cooksey allegedly told police that he bought two ounces of cocaine weekly from Richie Johnson, described as a black male in his late 30's or 40's.

Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner did not respond to a request for comment on the Cooksey case.