An involuntary manslaughter charge was filed today against a young Muncy mother.

A combination of hyperthermia, maternal drug use and extreme neglect caused the death of her 3-month-old baby, Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said.

Demsey M. Long, 20, was charged with child endangerment in June but Gardner's office amended the complaint today to include involuntary manslaughter.

Long found her newborn baby unresponsive with a blanket wrapped around her head on April 19, PSP Montoursville Trooper Matthew Miller wrote in a June 8 affidavit. The baby's temperature was 104 degrees one hour after discovery, Miller reported.

An electric space heater was running in the bedroom with the child, according to the complaint.

"[The child's grandmother] claimed there was a blanket covering the open doorway to prevent the heat from escaping the bedroom," Miller wrote.

Blood toxicology results for Long showed she was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana on the day of her baby's death. Bongs, pipes, razor blades, and pills also were seized from Long's home that day, police said.

"There is probable cause that [the victim] was unattended and uncared for to such an extent that she had an extremely high fever," Miller wrote.

The official cause of death has not yet been determined, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Keissling Jr..

"We're still waiting on a final autopsy report. I don't want to issue a cause of death statement because at this point, we don't have anything definite," Keissling said.

The final autopsy report will be issued by Dr. Samuel D. Land of Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown, the coroner indicated.

"Once we get that final report back then we'll move forward with the rest of the certification," Keissling said.

District Attorney Gardner explained why he amended Long's charges when the autopsy report still is pending.

"Following a thorough investigation conducted by various members of the Pennsylvania State Police, this office arrived at the conclusion that the infant’s cause of death was due to a combination of hyperthermia, the Defendant’s reckless ingestion of illegal narcotics and her extreme neglect of the child," Gardner said in an emailed statement.

"In light of this determination, the complaint was amended to include one count of involuntary manslaughter," Gardner wrote.

Long is represented by First Assistant District Attorney Matthew B. Welickovitch. She waived her preliminary hearing today before Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Long currently is out on bail after posting a $100,000 surety bond June 15, according to the Pa. Unified Judicial System. She's scheduled for a formal arraignment before Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on Aug. 31.

