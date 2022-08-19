Williamsport, Pa. — In the early morning hours of the Mountain Region’s third night in Williamsport, tragedy struck when Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk and struck his head on the floor.

The fall, which occurred between 1:30-2 a.m. in the morning, fractured Oliverson’s skull and required immediate surgery after being taken by helicopter to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Since that night, Oliverson has amazed family, doctors, and teammates with his progress.

That included standing up and walking to the bathroom for the first time, his family reports. Oliverson has also spoke with teammates through FaceTime, keeping them updated about his progress and wishing them luck.

Moutain Region manager Mark Ence spoke with the media Friday at noon and gave updates on Oliverson and his family. The team has continued to rally around them as they prepare to open the biggest tournament of the year.

“He was a huge part of our team and it was a huge letdown,” Mountain manager Mark Ence said. “He’s pretty much just happy and smiling all the time. When it comes to sports, he’s a competitor. We’re definitely going to miss him on the field, as far as personality and physical ability.”

Ence also confirmed that there was no horsing around or any other teammate involved in the accident. He reported that Oliverson was seen sleeping with his arm slightly hanging off the bed.

“You get on social media and it’s unfortunate that people assume that,” Ence said. “I can tell you there was no horsing around, because everyone was asleep.”

Oliverson was immediately assisted by teammates and medical personal on the scene, possibly saving his life in the process. Since the accident, Oliverson has improved every day he’s been at the hospital.

He’s received well wishes from professional athletes all over the country, along with a continuous outpouring of support from his local community.

“It’s brought not only our community, but the whole state together,” Ence said. “Honestly, and maybe I’m exaggerating, but it’s brought the whole country together. It’s pretty remarkable.”

The Mountain Region will begin its drive for a Little League Championship today at 3 p.m. against the Southeast.

After a meeting with Little League, it was decided Oliverson’s brother Brogan will take the field for the Mountain Regional after being added to the team. Being just 10-years-old, Little League was concerned initially if Brogan would be able to handle the large crowds and pressure of the series.

“It’s a big moment for everybody,” Ence said. “As far as baseball, it’s kind of a big moment. Watching the games yesterday though, it’s a big moment for everybody. It’s pretty exciting.”

Meanwhile, Easton Oliverson has made so much progress, he was recently taken out of intensive care. He’s moving, alert, and eating, which are all positive signs for a possible full recovery, Ence noted.

