A Milton man is accused of altering documents to get a job as a commercial truck driver. The wages he earned are considered to be stolen property by state police.

Terry D. King, 51, allegedly altered a medical examiner's certificate, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Driving History Record, and a photocopy of his driver's license.

The documents reportedly were used to obtain employment at W. Stevens Trucking, 942 Sheridan Street, Williamsport, on or about Jan. 17, 2020, according to charges filed May 6.

The owner of W. Stevens Trucking, William Stevens, called the physician on King's medical examiner's certificate, Dr. Dilip Elangbam, to verify it, Trooper Blake Gaines wrote.

Gaines said the office manager determined the following items were incorrect on King's form: certificate expiration date, doctor's first name, telephone number, date signed, medical examiner's state registration number, the doctor's signature and the national registry number.

The physician said he never met with King and no listing for King could be found in the appointment record, according to Gaines.

King allegedly altered the class from Class C to Class A on a photocopy of his Pennsylvania Drivers License, Gaines said.

"In addition, the photocopy shows a C was drawn next to the DL within the outline of the state of Pennsylvania to change it from a standard Drivers License to a Commercial Drivers License," Gaines wrote.

Gaines earned a total of $994.64 in wages, which police consider to be stolen property via theft by deception, court records show.

When interviewed by police, King first reportedly claimed he never told Stevens he had a valid CDL. He later allegedly admitted to altering the documents, Gaines said.

"When asked for the reason he would go to such lengths to obtain a job, King related that he needed a job and his only experience is commercial truck driving," Gaines wrote.

King was charged with one third degree felony count each of forgery and identity theft, and one first degree misdemeanor count each of theft by deception and tampering records.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

