Williamsport, Pa. —In a do or die situation, the Midwest did plenty of doing as it scored three runs in the opening inning as it fought off elimination at the 2022 Little League World Series.

The early output was enough for the Iowa kids as they battled to take down the Northwest 6-3 during the first game of the day at Lamade Stadium.

Ted Swanson hit a double for the game’s first offense. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and took home when Greyson Ballinger connected with a single.

Swanson scored a second run in the fourth when he reached on a walk issued by Parker Workman. Swanson advanced on two wild pitches and a fielding error to give Midwest a 4-0 advantage.

Ballinger was hit in on a single from Jameson Andresen. Owen Everhart followed for the inning’s third run.

Everhart hit a double in the fifth to help score two more runs for the Midwest. Jeremiah Grise hit him home with a single during the next at bat and Blake Bishop followed that with his first single of the game to give the Midwest a five-run lead.

Northwest was put down in order to end the first inning as Mason McFate appeared to be in the zone early. He continued his pace in the second, getting a batter to flyout and recording his second and third strikeouts of the day.

McFate was challenged in the third when Jace Abe hit a single for the Northwest’s first hit of the day. McFate navigated his way through the challenge with strikeout and ground out to shortstop, getting out of the inning without giving up a run.

Jace Abe recorded the first hit of the day for Northwest when he chipped a ball over the second baseman’s head. Abe immediately looked over the Northwest fans linking the first side and gave clapped and cheered.

Mason Edwards reached base safely during the next at bat with a single into centerfield. The rally ended with a ground ball out to second that was field by Jeremiah Grise.

Braydon Rudolph hit a single to open the bottom of the fourth inning. Rudolph came around on a single from Brody Santman for the Midwest’s first run of the contest. A walk from Parker Workman loaded the bases and forced a pitching change from the Midwest.

Colin Townsend got the ball for Midwest and fanned the first batter he faced for the first out of the inning. A flyball out to left field and a runner doubled up a second got Midwest out of the jam with just one run surrendered.

Midwest 6, Northwest 3

MW 300 120—6 9 1

NW 000 120—3 8 2

Mason McFate, Colin Townsend (4), and Ted Swanson. Major Rodarte, Parker Workman (3), Jace Abe, and Jace Abe.

WP: Townsend. LP: Rodarte.

Top Midwest hitters: Owen Everhart 2-3, 2 2B, run. Top Northwest hitters: Fisher Seibert 1-1, 2B, run.

Records: Midwest 1-1. Northwest 0-2.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.