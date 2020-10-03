Picture Rocks, Pa. – How did the town of Picture Rocks get its name? Henry W. Shoemaker tells the legend in his 1901 book, "Pennsylvania Mountain Stories."

For five or six centuries, American Indian chieftains in Loyalsock and Muncy Valleys painted their victories on the rocks, according to the Shoemaker legend.

"Had they been carved in the rocks, some trace of them would have been discovered by the early Scotch and English settlers," Ethel M. Cruse wrote in her book "History and Pictures of Picture Rocks Pennsylvania."

Around 1760, a Seneca chief named Wolf's Pathway quashed an insurrection. He fought and won a nighttime canoe battle on the Susquehanna River near Nippeno Park, according to the Shoemaker legend.

To commemorate his victory, Wolf's Pathway commissioned his cousin Fisher Fox to paint the battle scene in present-day Picture Rocks.

Legend has it, one summer morning Fisher Fox was painting the rocks when he heard singing in a foreign tongue. A party of French settlers arrived in ox-drawn wagons and stopped to watch him work. They decided to settle there, and lived in their wagons until they could build one-room cabins.

"The settlers were not worried about an Indian attack as this was part of a tract that had been paid for long before the settlers arrived," Shoemaker wrote.

The men spent most of their time hunting and killed nearly 100 buffaloes the first month.

A beautiful French woman named Georgie Dupre became interested in the rock mural. Fisher Fox invited Georgie, a married woman, to sit with him on his birch pole scaffolding as he painted, according to the Shoemaker legend.

When Fisher Fox had to go to the mountains to retrieve more rocks for paint, Georgie begged to go with him. Georgie thought they'd make it back before sundown but a terrible rainstorm hit.

"They found shelter in a mountain cave where they remained so long that Georgie in fear of her husband's wrath decided to leave her husband's settlement and followed Fisher Fox to the main camp of Chief Wolf's Pathway," Shoemaker wrote.

The chief was furious when he saw Fisher Fox with the French woman. He knew Fisher Fox would not be welcome back to finish his painting. He kicked them both out of camp.

Two braves escorted the couple to a canoe on the Susquehanna River near Shamokin Dam. They were given enough food for 10 day and shoved downriver, according to the Shoemaker legend.

When another storm struck, Fisher Fox grabbed a hanging elm branch and left Georgie and the canoe to their fate in the raging waters.

Legend has it Georgie crashed onto rocks mid-stream and was rescued by two German bird hunters the next morning. They took her to a pioneer settlement in Clinton County, where she remarried a man named Balzer Minnich.

Georgie was captured by Native Americans and taken to their encampment. There, she reunited with her former husband from Picture Rocks, also a captive.

Her ex-husband killed a sentry and begged her to escape with him, but she refused. He tried to scale the stockade wall but was shot by a guard. He fell and broke his neck, dying instantly.

"The furious Indians rushed to their captive, and finding Georgie unbound, one of the braves struck her with his tomahawk inflicting a horrible wound," Shoemaker wrote.

"In her dying breath, she told her slayers that she had not wanted to escape, but her former husband had tried to compel her to go," Shoemaker wrote.

The chief called for revenge on Georgie's killer and blamed the deed on her ex-husband, according to the legend.

"Thus Georgie Dupre Minnich died surrounded by sympathetic Indians, after detesting the entire race since her betrayal by the artist of Picture Rocks, Fisher Fox," Shoemaker said.