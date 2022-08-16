Williamsport, Pa. —Several national sports media outlets have reported St. John Neumann graduate Alize Johnson signed a one-year, $2 million contact with the San Antonio Spurs.
The 26-year-old Johnson spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers before playing the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson had numerous stops in the 2021-22 season that included the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans.
