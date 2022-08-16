Alize Johnson (1).JPG

Alize Johnson

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. —Several national sports media outlets have reported St. John Neumann graduate Alize Johnson signed a one-year, $2 million contact with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 26-year-old Johnson spent his first two seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers before playing the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson had numerous stops in the 2021-22 season that included the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!