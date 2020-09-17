South Williamsport, Pa. – As the summer comes to an end, Little League International is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Little League Photo Contest.

Held in coordination with the launch of Little League’s new look, mission, and logo on June 6, the Little League Photo Contest ran from mid-June through mid-September to help Little League players, families, and volunteers tell the next chapter of “One Team. One Little League.” with photos that represent how every team, every league, every community comes together to be a part of Little League’s epic story.

From memorable moments of sportsmanship and the contagious smile of teammates, to those inspirational photos that motivate us to get back to the field, every photo has a story to tell.

“Each year, we hear incredible stories from parents, coaches, players, and number one fans that help us write the next chapter of the Little League program and share with us the little moments they experience both on and off the field,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“On behalf of Little League International, we thank everyone in our Little League family who submitted some amazing photos and congratulate this year’s Photo Contest winners for their inspiring stories and thank all of our parents, volunteers, and players for sharing those memories with us as we come together as One Team, One Little League.”

After receiving nearly 750 submissions over the course of three months, Little League International’s staff was able to narrow the field to the Top 20 and asked a number of professional photographers who have covered the Little League Baseball® World Series to rank those 20 photos to identify the Top 5.

From there, the top five photos were posted on Little League’s official social media platforms to give fans their chance to vote and identify the official winners.

Below are the descriptions of the 2020 Little League Photo Contest winner and two runners-up:

Photo Contest Winner:

Plains (Pa.) Little League

Featuring a number of players staying after a game to watch their friends play during Spring 2019, this photo shows how the Little League experience not only instills lifelong friendships but displays the importance of teammates and community every day both on and off the field. Most of the players pictured in this photo have either played on different teams in the past or were playing on different teams at the time of the photo, showing how all of us are all a part of One Team, One Little League, regardless what our jersey says.

Runner-Up:

Lubbock (Texas) Cooper Little League

Taken during a modified Tee Ball game, this photo represents the sense of community and inclusion that shines on the Little League field. Sometimes, there are moments where you just have to take away the tee and see what’s possible. We all share this series, and everyone has a role to play. Each and every player, parent, and volunteer has the opportunity to be the reason their community comes alive.

Runner-Up:

Haverstraw (New York) Little League

This photo was taken during the Junior League East Region Finals in Orange, Connecticut, last summer as Haverstraw Little League won in the deciding third game of the finals against a team from Delaware. Throughout the entire tournament, the team always played with a sense of pride and rallied together to fulfill their dreams of making it to the World Series. No matter when or where you are playing - here, team means everything.

As the winners of the Little League Photo Contest, these three photos will be featured on Little League’s official social media platforms (@LittleLeague) as well as posted in the World of Little League® Museum with previous winners of Little League’s various photo contests.

Little League International is also thankful to its professional photographers for taking the time to participate as volunteer judges in the Little League Photo Contest: Jean Fruth, Neil Holloman, Karen Vibert-Kennedy, Chris Pushart, Tom Salus, Alex Trautwig, and Ralph Wilson.

To learn more about the Little League Photo Contest, including a variety of photos that help tell the next chapter of the Little League story, visit LittleLeague.org/PhotoContest.