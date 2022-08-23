Williamsport, Pa. —Chase Link showed off his talents one more time as he opened Tuesday’s Little League World Series contest against Great Lakes with a solo home run over the left field wall.

Link has been so dominant for Hollidaysburg he was intentionally walked during his next two plate appearances. It all added up a win for the hometown team as Hollidaysburg defeated Great Lakes 10-0 at Lamade Stadium Tuesday.

“Ever since the first game I’ve just been trying to focus as much as I can,” Link said. “Now that I’m used to this atmosphere I can play to the best of my abilities.”

Playing to the best of his abilities meant hitting three home runs in three games and putting his team into position to climb back into the tournament.

“We’ve hit the ball pretty well throughout the tournament season,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “We talk a lot about the approaches that we are taking especially with two strikes. We expect to be able to hit the ball.”

Caleb Detrick hit a single and scored in the first inning to help Hollidaysburg take an initial lead on Great Lakes. The two runs might have been enough, but Hollidayburg came to the plate in the second hoping to add more runs.

Brody Dull opened with a walk and scored after an error, ground ball, and single moved him around the bases. Aspen Anderson, who picked up the win pitching in his last performance, singled and scored in the inning as Hollidaysburg elevated the lead to four runs.

“Once we got that first game out of our system, they’ve done a good job playing the kind of baseball we know how to play,” McGough said. “When we hit the ball hard, especially out of the ball park, it lights a fire.”

Hollidaysburg continued to add runs in the third when Beau Rabel reached on an error. He was brought around by a second fielding error, ground ball, and single from Anderson in the No. 9 spot.

Anderson was outstanding getting order flipped, recording two singles, scoring a run, and hitting one in.

“He thrives on the competition,” McGough said of Anderson. “He really does. He’s your true competitor. Anything he’s asked to do he really wants to do it.”

Kaden Hall got the Great Lakes moving with a triple into right field. It looked like the Great Lakes would take a quick lead, but that changed when Braden Hatch reared back to strike a batter out and force a ground ball out to shortstop.

Hatch recorded another strikeout in the second and got through without giving up a run. He did the same thing in the third before fanning the side to get through the fourth. Weather then delayed the game by an hour as the grounds crew brought the tarps out and the sky broke open with sheets of rain.

“Our defense is the catalyst for our team,” McGough said. “That first inning if we can shut them down and give our offense a chance to light that spark, good things are going to happen.”

Hollidaysburg 10, Great Lakes 0 (5 innings)

GL 000 0—0 3 3

HOL 222 4—10 9 0

Graham Vinson, Jaykob Troutwine (3), and Kaden Hall. Braden Hatch and Chase Link.

WP: Hatch. LP: Vinson.

Top Great Lakes hitters: Kade Hall 1-1, 3B. Top Hollidaysburg hitters: Chase Link 1-1, HR, run, RBI.

Records: Great Lakes 1-2. Hollidaysburg 3-1.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.