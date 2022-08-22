Williamsport, Pa.— Latin America just wouldn’t go away as Japan fought to earn its first victory at the 2022 Little League World Series.

The game progressed into the bottom of the sixth inning with Japan leading by three. That all changed when Dereck Alonzo hit a three-run home run to tie the game.

Latin America then exchanged runs throughout the extra baseball until it claimed an 8-7 victory on a wild throw to home.

As Japan looked to closeout their first win, Alonzo denied them in a big way when he lifted a three-run shot over the wall to tie the game. Alonzo, who could be seen on the scoreboard at Lamade as he hit the home run, flipped his bat and raised his hands after the shot.

Almost two innings worth of extra baseball would progress before Ryo Ayabe hit a double and scored on a single from Takuto Tsuchiya. Japan would go on to add an insurance run to take a two-run lead on Latin America.

It didn’t matter as Garcia opened with a double and scored when a sacrifice fly was hit to centerfield A second run scored to send the contest deeper into extra innings.

Japan went down early before a weather delay forced an overnight postponed until Monday. Japan scored three immediately out of the break.

The big inning opened when Kaito Ohta took the six-pitch of his at bat over the left field for Japan’s first two runs of the tournament. Kohshi Misawa reached on a walk to lead-off the inning.

Ryo Ayabe scored the next run after he reached on a single. He came in on an RBI single from Sosuke Tomimoto.

Latin America 8, Japan 7 (11 innings)

JPN 003 010 020 01—7 13 2

LA 100 003 020 02—8 9 1

Jin Takimoto, Kaito Ohta (9), Yota Morikawa (10), and Takuto Tsuchiya. Levi Madrigal, Johan Saravia (2), Luis Garcia (3), Gabriel Gutierrez (6), and Marlon Charvez.

WP: Gutierrez. LP: Morikawa.

Top Japan hitters: Kaito Ohta 1-4, HR, run, 2 RBI. Top Latin America hitters: Dereck Alonzo 2-4, HR, run, 4 RBI.

Records: Japan 0-2. Latin America 2-1.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.