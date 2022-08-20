Williamsport, Pa. — Fighting for a chance to still play for the 2022 Little League World Series Championship, Latin America overcame a slow start to post a 3-1 win over Puerto Rico.
Five Latin American players posted a hit each to help the team scored two in the third and add an insurance run in the fifth. Yosniel Rosario picked up the win with seven strikeouts in 4.2 inning of work.
Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1
PR 100 000—1 3 1
LA 002 01X—3 5 0
Yosniel Rosario, Christian Parrilla (4), and James Morales. Derek Alonzo, Johan Saravia (5), and Luis Bravo.
WP: Dereck Alonzo. LP: Yosniel Rosario.
Top Puerto Rico hitters: Fabian Ruiz 1-3, run. Top Latin America hitters: Xavier Hernandez 1-1, run.
Records: Puerto Rico 0-2. Latin America 1-1.
Gallery: Puerto Rico vs Latin America 8-20-22 Little League World Series
