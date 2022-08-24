Williamsport, Pa. — It all rested on the arm of Jonnovyn Sniffen as he was handed the ball to start Wednesday’s semifinal of the United States bracket to face the Southeast.

Honolulu Little League has used a number of pitchers in several different situations. The group has enjoyed elite success at the 2022 Little League World Series.

Wednesday was no different as four players combined to hit five home runs as Honolulu Little League advanced with a 13-0 win over the Southeast.

“A lot of the kids have been with us through the offseason workouts,” Honolulu Manager Gerald Oda said. “We’ve been doing this all year so even when they are on other teams, they still work out with us.”

The extra work has paid over in full for the Honolulu boys. The offense has hit a home run in every game, scoring almost at will.

“Credit all the hard work they’ve done before the season,” Oda said. “I’m just happy for their efforts.”

Jaron Lancaster backed his pitcher up immediately as he stopped a ball at shallow left and made a throw across the infield. Lancaster pulled off a similar feat against the Southwest in the opening inning. Honolulu only gave up one hit in that contest.

In the third inning Lancaster showed off his arm strength again as he helped complete a 6-4-3 double play.

“Having him and Kekoa (Payanal) play up the middle helps us tremendously,” Oda said. “Having that kind of leadership on the field makes our job a lot easier. He works hard.”

A fly ball and Sniffen’s first strikeout of the day ended the first inning as Honolulu stretched its scoreless streak to 12 innings. The Northwest scored a run in the fifth inning of Honolulu’s opening game. That’s all they’ve given up since arriving in Williamsport.

Kekoa Payanal spoke about the importance of reading the pitcher and giving details to his teammates. Payanal said it was his responsibility as the lead-off batter.

He didn’t get much of a read Wednesday as the second offering of his at bat resulted in his second lead-off home run of the tournament. It was Honolulu Little League’s seventh home run of the Series.

In a show of respect, Jaron Lancaster, who has two of Honolulu’s home runs, was intentionally walked after Payanal’s home run. Daly Watson was hit in the shoulder during the next at bat to put Lancaster into scoring position. A walk followed to load the bases.

“It felt good to bat in that first inning,” Watson said. “I felt pumped after Jonnovyn (Sniffer) got through the first inning.”

Nash Carter was forced to pitch to Cohen Sakamoto and nibbled around the zone for the first three pitches. He was forced to go at Sakamoto on the fourth pitch which was driven deep over the centerfield wall for a grand slam. It was Honolulu’s first of the Series and it gave the boys a 5-0 lead.

Sakamoto hit a home run in the second and walked in the third to finish his day going 2-for-2 with two home runs, five RBI, and three runs scored.

“It’s very special to me, because I haven’t been hitting well in the other tournaments,” Sakamoto said. “Since I’ve been coming alive, I feel like I’m contributing to the team. I haven’t changed anything. I’m just seeing the ball more.”

The inning ended when Payanal drove a ball to the warning track in centerfield. Grayson May, playing a little deeper after the opening home run and grand slam, shifted back a foot and caught the ball.

Lancaster reached on a double in the second inning, sliding into second after three players failed to come up with a pop fly in shallow right field. Watson hit a two-run home run and Sakamoto followed with his second as Honolulu took an eight-run lead on the Southeast.

Lancaster got to show off his arm strength again in the third inning when he helped turn a 4-6-3 double play. The throw to first was challenged but a replay upheld it. A pop fly out to second ended the third as Honolulu remained in front by eight runs.

Oda returned to the team and continued to manage at a high level. In 2018, as Honolulu’s manager, Oda completed a championship run in which his team didn’t lose a game. He is still undefeated after Wednesday’s semifinal contest against the Southeast.

“It’s good to have coach Gerald back,” Watson said. “He always helps us before the game and supports us. Even if we are having a bad day.”

Oda’s team continued to stay unbeaten with an offensive explosion in the opening inning as the team rode to a U.S. Championship appearance.

The undefeated managerial mark was on the line, but it mattered little to the players and coaches as they continued their explosive style of play. It’s almost become expected as Honolulu has looked like the most consistent team in the Series.

“I’m very appreciative of what Little League has done,” Oda said. “They took good care of me. They have a difficult job trying to balance this COVID thing. They do a good job of making sure everybody stays safe and can enjoy the tournaments.”

Looking to enforce the ten-run-rule, Kama Angell lifted the team’s fourth home run of the day over the centerfield fence for a 9-0 advantage. Consecutive singles from Lancaster and Watson put runners back on base and a passed ball put both into scoring position.

Kobe Hino loaded the bases when he came on for a pinch-hit walk. Sakamoto, who already hit a grand slam in the opening inning, came to the plate with a chance to tie the single game home run mark and RBI mark with one swing.

Saksmoto walked as the runs started to pour in for Honolulu, which enforced the ten-run-rule when Lancaster scored off his double. Two walks followed and Kobe Hino drove two in with a pinch-hit single.

Tau Parcell hit an RBI single to cap the scoring at five for the third inning. When the dust settled, Honolulu was three outs away from advancing with a 13-0 lead.

Honolulu Little League 13, Southeast 0 (4 innings)

SE 000 0—0 2 0

HLL 535 X—13 12 0

Nash Carter, William Satinoff (1), and Jack Rhodes. Jonnovyn Sniffen and Kaeo Nouchi.

WP: Sniffen. LP: Carter.

Top Southeast hitters: Wright Martin 1-2. Top Honolulu Little League hitters: Kama Angell 1-3, HR, run, RBI; Kekoa Payanal 1-3, HR, RBI, run; Cohen Sakamoto 2-2, GS, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Daly Watson 2-2, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Southeast 3-1. Honolulu Little League 4-0.

