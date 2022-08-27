Williamsport, Pa. —Honolulu Little League received another special performance from its players as it defeated Southeast 5-1 for a trip to the Little League World Series Championship.

Honolulu Little League in complete control as it heads to Little League World Series Championship

The win puts Honolulu in the Little League World Series Championship after being named the top in the country. That game will be played at 9:30 a.m. and broadcast nationally on ABC.

“We keep telling the kids this is their end of the summer,” Honolulu manager Gerald Oda said. “This is going to be their last game of the summer. Their last one as 12-year-old. When we go home our journey ends. We definitely wanted to stress to the players to enjoy.”

Cohen Sakamoto started and received a nice defensive play to open the game when Kekoa Payanal streaked across shallow centerfield to snag a short fly ball. Sakamoto then retired Jack Rhodes with a strikeout to get by two of the most dangerous hitters in the entire tournament.

A fly ball to right field was cleanly fielded by Luke Hiromoto to end the top of the first in 1-2-3 fashion.

Southeast starter Trent McNiel, who got the win in the team’s opening game, nearly did something that has not been done through 35 Little League games at the Series—retire Honolulu in order to get through an inning.

McNeil forced consecutive fly ball outs to right field before a single and double from Jaron Lancaster and Daly Watson, respectively, scored the game’s first run.

Lancaster showed no hesitation heading around third as he easily made it home. Just for good measure he did slide into home as the Honolulu supporters let out a big cheer.

A pop fly to short stop ended the inning, but not before Honolulu gave Sakamoto, who hadn’t given up a hit in three appearances, the lead. Wright Martin became the Southeast’s first runner when he contacted Kaeo Nouchi’s catcher’s glove to lead-off the second inning.

Sakamoto didn’t fret over the baserunner long as he fanned two batters and forced a ground ball out to second.

Lancaster was up to his usual displays of fielding prowess as he stopped a ball at shortstop for a quick throw to first. It appeared he would not be able to get the runner, but he picked the ball up and threw it to first just in time.

“I’m just so happy and proud of the kids,” Oda said. “There are no other games tomorrow and I just want them to enjoy themselves. If we get one run tomorrow, great. If not, as long as they go out and play as long as the kids play hard from the first pitch to the last pitch it’s going to be a good day.”

Sakamoto helped his own cause in the second inning with a lead-off single to left field. He was caught on a force out at second as Luke Miromoto attempted to bunt the runner over.

Kaeo Nouchi followed with a five-pitch walk and both he and Miromoto advanced on a passed ball. Hirmoto scored when Tau Purcell hit into a fielder’s choice at second base. A second run scored off a single from Kekoa Payanal before the inning ended with a fly ball to second base.

“My job as a lead-off hitter is to help my teammates,” Payanal said. “I didn’t get a hit during my first at bat, but had to help my teammates. He threw sidearm with his slider.”

McNiel was able to retire Honolulu in order to end the third inning. Lancaster chipped a ball to second, Watson flew out to right field, and Kobe Hino hit an inning ending ground ball out.

It was the first time Honolulu was put down in order throughout its five games of the Series.

Jack Rhodes was able to spoil Sakamoto’s bid at a no-hitter as he opened the top of the fourth with a hard-hit ball to the left field wall. Miromoto played the ball perfectly off the wall to prevent Rhodes from advancing to second.

A surprising error at second base on a dropped pop up gave Southeast a second base runner as Rhodes advanced to third. Honolulu players met the mound to help calm Sakamoto down.

Honolulu’s ace then gave up his first run of the tournament when Wright Martin connected with a swinging bunt. Nouchi elected to get the runner at first as Rhodes scored from third to cut Honolulu’s lead down to two-runs.

Being challenged for the first time since getting to Williamsport, Sakamoto responded with consecutive strikeouts to end the inning. He would reach the fifth inning and give up a single as he crossed the 85-pitch marker. Sakamoto was greeted by a standing ovation from both sides.

Hiromoto was given the ball to finish off the inning and kept Honolulu’s four-run advantage intact. Hiromoto needed just one pitch to force a ground ball out to shortstop.

“Hats off the kids,” Oda said. “It all goes back to our saying ‘we above me’. It’s all about your role on the team. Everyone has a different role. Once you have that role you just have to do your best.”

Honolulu’s depth has been outstanding the entire tournament and it continued to show in Saturday's U.S. Championship. Mikah Noda returned after being in health protocol and reached base after being hit.

Ruston Hiyoto was called on for a pinch-hit at bat and brought himself and Noda home with a home run over the centerfield wall. The shot restored Honolulu’s an inning after Southeast was able to score its first run of the day.

“We knew our offense could get those runs back,” Hiyoto said. “We just wanted to help out our teammates. It all felt good.”

A double play from Payanal at second setup Honolulu’s finish to reach the championship game. He jumped in front of a line drive and caught a runner at second for the force out.

“I hate that they are so good, but I also hate that they are so nice,” Southeast manager Randy Huth said. “Their coach Gerald is so nice. The kids tipped their hats to our fans after the game. They are great.”

Honolulu Little League 5, Southeast 1

SE 000 100—1 3 0

HLL 120 02X—5 6 2

Trent McNiel and Jack Rhodes. Cohen Sakamoto, Luke Miromoto (5), and Kaeo Nouchi.

WP: Sakamoto. LP: NcNiel.

Top Southeast hitters: Jack Rhodes 2-3, run. Top Honolulu Little League hitters: Ruston Hiyoto 1-1, HR, run, 2 RBI; Daly Watson 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Records: Southeast 4-2. Honolulu 5-0.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.