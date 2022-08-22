Williamsport, Pa. —It appeared Hawaii’s streak of hitless innings would come to an end in the opening frame of Monday night’s game.

A ball was hit into shallow left field that was fielded by Jaron Lancaster, who surprised most in attendance with a throw across the infield. The quick throw got the runner and ended the inning.

It was enough to pump Honolulu Little League up much like Kekoa Payanal’s opening home of the team’s victory over the Metro region.

It was a good start, but Lancaster’s double in the bottom of the inning proved to do a little more. After he reached with two outs, Daly Watson lifted a ball over the left field wall for a two-run Honolulu advantage.

From that point on Honolulu turned to the arms that got it here as Cohen Sakamoto opened and helped the team advance with a 6-0 win over the Southwest.

“That was one of the toughest plays I’ve made all year,” Lancaster said. “It was a far throw and I didn’t have a lot of time. That guy was fast and I just had to get rid of it.”

Sakamoto, who hasn’t given up a hit in three appearances, got the nod to start and besides benefiting from Lancaster’s outstanding throw, he fanned two in the opening inning to get Honolulu’s offense to the plate.

He had a tall order starting the game, but was able to extend Honolulu’s hitless streak to nine innings. It was ultimately lost when Kaiden Shelton chipped a ball into right field during the sixth inning. It was the first Southwest hit of the game and put a runner in scoring position.

Sakamoto kept the Southwest guessing throughout his time on the mound. He retired five straight batters at one point, retiring the side in the fourth to keep Honolulu in front.

A lot was on the line for Honolulu as a loss in Monday’s game would mean it would have to win three more games in as many days to reach the United States Championship. Luckily for Honolulu, much like the first two games, the coaching staff managed the pitching and tempo of the game perfectly.

The spark that opened the last game Payanal led off again as Honolulu turned to him for another big opening. It didn’t work out the same way as the last game as Payanal grounded out to second. He was able to get his first hit in the fourth inning for Honolulu’s first baserunner of the frame.

It wasn’t quite the start Honolulu wanted, but Lancaster was able to connect with a double and put a runner into scoring position. The hit set the table for Watson who launched a ball over the left field wall for a quick 2-0 lead for Honolulu.

“It felt good to score first and get that momentum going into the early innings,” Watson said. “Kekoa pitched a really good first inning and that kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Lancaster came back in the third to hit a two-run home run.

“Whenever I go to the plate I’m not really worrying about the outcome,” Lancaster said. “I just worry about the things I can control like my rhythm and my timing. I just go out there and try to do my best and get the best outcome.”

The Southwest got its first baserunner in the second after Sakamoto fielded a slow grounder for the first out. He walked the next batter, but came back to strikeout Corey Kahn on just three pitches.

“We have a mindset that we just want to overwhelm teams with our aggressiveness at the plate,” Coach Keith Oda said. “These guys have done a great job. We wouldn’t score every inning, but there’s a threat we can score every inning and break the game open. We work on defeating the other team’s will to win.”

Sakamoto, who has pitched in every game, has been dominant in all three of his World Series appearances. He fanned the final batter of the second to keep Honolulu up by two runs before batting in the bottom half of the inning.

“They have a really strict regimen of drills and exercises,” Oda said of the pitchers. “We do a lot of conditioning throughout the year. It’s not easy, but it pays off in times like this when they need to reach back and hit that velocity.”

Kama Angell recorded his first hit of the night with a hard-hit ground ball up the middle of the field. He quickly got to first as the Honolulu faithful sounded a little louder as they cheered their team on.

The hit set the table for Lancaster as he connected with his second home run of the tournament. He was greeted with the customary head slaps moments after Honolulu took a 4-0 lead.

Jonnovyn Sniffen came on as a pinch-runner after the home run and struck out. The catcher dropped the third strike and couldn’t even make a throw Sniffen got down the baseline so fast. Two consecutive walks followed to load the bases for Honolulu.

A diving catch by Corey Kahn in the left field ended the threat, but not before Honolulu added two for a four-run advantage.

Payanal got to first in the fourth inning for his first hit. That was quickly followed by an infield single by Angell which brought Lancaster to the plate with two runners on base. A short ball to right field was caught. Angell was then called out for leaving second base too early.

Honolulu wanted to challenge the call, but were informed they cannot challenge if a runner left early.

Sakamoto’s day on the mound ended in the top of the fifth with 60 pitches. Jonnoyvyn Sniffen came to help finish the game for Honolulu.

He fanned the first batter he faced on just four pitches. A slow, looping curveball spelled the end for Kahn as he opened early and attempted a weak swing on the ball.

“We generally always focus on five,” Oda said of pitchers they have confidence in. “We have five guys we would be confident in. We know they can get there and throw strikes.”

After a walk and hit batter put runners on Honolulu turned to its ace in Lancaster who forced a quick fly out to centerfield to end the inning.

Watson opened the bottom of the fifth inning with a walk to force a pitching change from the Southwest. He advanced to second and third on past balls. Honolulu would add two in the frame to set the final score and advance.

Sakamoto threw strikes on four of his 60 pitches and Lancaster, who only threw 17 total pitches, recorded strikes on 11 of his throws from the mound.

Honolulu Little League 6, Southwest 0

SW 000 000--0 1 0

WEST 202 02X--6 7 0

Jackson Wolfe, Jacob Zurek (4), Cooper Arbaugh (5), and Ford Hill. Cohen Sakamoto, Jonnovyn Sniffen (5), Jaron Lancaster (5) and Kaeo Nouchi.

WP: Sakamoto. LP: Wolfe.

Top Southwest hitters: Kaiden Shelton 1-3. Top West hitters: Jaron Lancaster 2-3, HR, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cohen Sakamoto 1-2, 3B.

Records: Southwest 1-1. West 3-0.