Williamsport, Pa. —It was Hollidaysburg’s game to lose as nearly every fan at Lamade Stadium was cheering the PA boys on in their opening game of the 2022 Little League World Series.

District 12 champions were honors, Montgomery’s PIAA Class A state winning softball team threw out the opening pitch, and thousands of fans lined the outfield and stadium seating to cheer on the hometown team.

The Southwest players overcame the loud crowd and responded with a rally to down Hollidaysburg 8-2 during the night cap of day 2 of the Little League World Series.

“First and foremost, the atmosphere was something kids on both sides will remember for the rest of their lives,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “The cheering, the loudness, it’s just what Little League baseball is all about. Especially in Williamsport.”

After trailing 2-0 after a strong start from Hollidaysburg, Southwest scored two in the third and finally took the lead in the fifth when Jacolby Mayberry hit a single. He then scored off singles from Cohen Hartman and Jacob Zurek.

“We started off well and had one bad inning,” McGough said. “It got away from us and we weren’t able to fight back the rest of the game.”

The offense continued to come for the Southwest when Jackson Wolfe hit two in with a single into right field. Landon Karel broke the game open with a double into left field to push the advantage to 7-2. A walk finally forced a pitching change from Hollidaysburg.

Chase Link, Hollisdaysburg’s ace, entered and quickly got two outs with back-to-back strikeouts. The inning ended with a ground out to short, but not before the Southwest added another run.

Southwest then turned a double to play in the bottom of the fifth when Jackson Wolfe made a backhanded stop at second. He quickly flipped the ball to Jacob Zurek who then threw to Austin Cummings for the final out.

“We told them it was really important to bounce back the next inning,” Southwest manager Aaron Cummings said. “We shut them down. We told them we got six more at-bats. It took us a little bit to get into the game and feel comfortable.”

The play signaled a mass exit as all the Pennsylvania fans headed out for an early night.

Tyler McGough opened the offense in the first inning for the Mid-Atlantic with a single through the infield. Hollidaysburg’s lead-off batter didn’t wait long as he stole second and took third and home on a single from Caleb Detrick.

After hitting in Hollidaysburg’s first run of the game, Detrick scored when Beau Rabel chipped a ball over the infield for the inning’s third hit. Brody Dull would add a single, but the rally ended when Corey Kahn got the No. 9 hitter to bite on a low fastball.

Jackson Boob nearly pulled off a highlight attempt to take home when he dodged the first tag by Ford Hill. Boob reached base after being hit and quickly moved to second on a wild pitch.

Feeling lucky, Boob left second on a single from Beau Rabel but was tagged at home after he attempted to touch the base.

The Mid-Atlantic benefited from the crowd support in the early goings as Southwest was put down in order to end the top of the first. McGough made a nice play on a line drive to end the inning.

McGough was pumped as he celebrated the catch by fist pumping toward the crowd. McGough then used that energy to connect with a lead-off single.

McGough continued to play as he helped turn a 6-3 double play in the third inning after the Southeast scored its first run. McGough snagged a grounder up the middle, touched second, and delivered a fastball to first base. Southwest challenged the call, but it was upheld.

The third wasn’t all good for Hollidaysburg as the Southeast tied the game on a single from Kaiden Shelton, who was then thrown out heading to second.

The Southwest went down in order in the second as Dull continued to deal throughout the nightcap. A flyout, groundout, and finally Dull’s first strikeout ended the inning.

Southeast finally found some offense in the third when Malachi Clark opened with a single into left and scored after a passed ball and single from Ethan Richardson.

Hollidaysburg 8, Southwest 2

SW 002 060—8 9 0

MA 200 000—2 5 0

Corey Kahn and Ford Hill. Brody Dull, Aspen Anderson (4), and Braden Hatch.

WP: Corey Kahn. LP: Brody Dull.

Top Southwest hitters: Landon Karel 1-3, 2B, run, 2 RBI; Jacob Zurek 2-4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI. Top Hollidaysburg hitters: Tyler McGough 1-2, run.

Records: Southwest 1-0. Mid-Atlantic 0-1.

