Williamsport, Pa. — After playing a key role in leading the Lycoming College women's soccer team to its first postseason appearance in program history, senior Bella Green (South Williamsport, Pa./South Williamsport Area) has become the second player in program history to earn all-region honors, as the United Soccer Coaches announced the teams, with Green earning a spot on the third team.

A two-time First Team All-MAC Freedom midfielder, Green joined 2016 third-team all-region selection Jordan Lazerich as the only all-region picks in the program’s 29 seasons. Green is also the second Warrior in program history to earn two first-team all-conference honors in a career, where she joined defender Melani Love (1996-97).

Green led the Warriors with 10 goals, two assists, 22 points and three game-winning goals. She finished sixth in the conference in goals and seventh in game-winners and points. A three-time MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week honoree in her career, Green earned the award this season on Sept. 12, after scoring her first hat trick against Keuka College in a 4-0 shutout.

She finished her career tied for fifth in program history with 24 goals, tied for 10th with 12 assists, sixth with 60 points, and tied for fourth with six game-winning goals.

The Warriors started the 2022 season with a program-best 5-0-2 start and finished the season with a program-high 12 wins, tying the 2004 team, while setting the program's single-season shutout record at 10, under sixth-year head coach Kenny Fern. The Warriors also finished 5-3 in MAC Freedom play to earn the program's first postseason appearance in the program's 29-year history.

