Williamsport, Pa. —Both teams were energized for the early portions of the game during the 2022 Little League World Series on Thursday at Lamade Stadium.

A trip to the International Championship was on the line and both David Zarate for Mexico and the Caribbean’s Jay-Dlynn Wiel were dialed in early.

It came down to a two-run fifth inning when Caribbean’s Alexander Provacia recorded the team’s second hit of the day. He advanced and so did Davey-Jay Rijke, who reached on a single, as both runners scored for a 2-1 win over Mexico.

In the fifth inning, after a runner reached on a walk, Caribbean bunted Jaythan Cordilla from the No. 9 spot. He fouled the first two pitches off before a challenge was called.

After Caribbean failed to get the call reversed, Cordilla was called to bunt against, but with two strikes this time. He fouled the ball off and was called out.

“We just wanted to get the runner to second,” Caribbean manager Zaino Everett said. “We wanted him on second with our No. 1 batter so he could tie the game.”

It didn’t quite work out that way after the third strike was called. Despite that, Davey-Jay Rijke hit a single and scored a run to tie the game. Emery Hansen then hit a single to set the final score. He was called out when he attempted to stretch his double into more.

The win will advance Caribbean to play Asia-Pacific Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with a trip to the Series finale on the line.

The pitchers combined to face just one batter over the limit as they cruised through the first inning. Both retired the side in the second.

Zarate stretched his totals to three strikeouts in his first two innings. Wiel passed those numbers with five through the first two innings. That included three consecutive strikeouts in the second inning.

Zarate helped his cause in the fourth when he ended Wiel’s bid at perfection with a towering home run over the centerfield wall. One read of his centerfielder on the hit was enough to know it was gone.

Joshua Acosta quickly turned and realized there was not enough space to even make an attempt on the ball. Zarate celebrated his way around the bases as Mexico took a 1-0 lead.

The defense continued for Caribbean as Miguel Padilla stopped a hard ground at third to prevent a base hit. He got up from his knees and completed the throw for the fifth inning’s first out.

“It’s fun and it’s the greatest experience to be here in Williamsport,” Weil said. “When we were playing at the Dominic Republic, we said we need to win because we don’t want to go back to school.”

Caribbean 2, Mexico 1

MEX 000 100—1 1 1

CB 000 02X—2 4 0

David Zarate and Fernando Garcia. Jay-Dlynn Wiel and Emery Hansen.

WP: Wiel. LP: Zarate.

Top Mexico hitters: David Zarate 1-2, HR, run, RBI. Top Caribbean hitters: Davey-Jay Rijke 1-3, run.

