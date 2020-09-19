Williamsport, Pa. – The attorney for a man charged with child pornography claims his client unknowingly clicked a malicious link sent by a foreign Facebook account.

"Defendant received a nondescript link from an individual he was 'trolling,' which when clicked upon was child pornography," wrote Timothy Reitz of Carpenter, Harris & Flayhart. "Defendant at no time requested or knew the individual would send child pornography."

According to Reitz's motion to dismiss criminal charges, 28-year-old Ahmed M. Sumit clicked the link and it triggered an alarm sensor in Facebook's software, reporting him to police.

The incident occurred in Feb. 2018 but still is moving through the court system.

Reitz's motion to dismiss Sumit's charges is scheduled for arguments before Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts on Sept. 28.

It is believed that the individual who sent the link to Sumit lives in Australia and was arrested by authorities there, Reitz said.

When police searched Sumit's electronic devices, "no child pornography, search history of child pornography, or anything related to child pornography was found," according to Reitz.

The only child pornography collected as evidence from Sumit's laptop was located in a cache file, Reitz said.

"There are no claims that the defendant intentionally viewed the child pornography," Reitz wrote. "As defined by the statute, intentionally viewing does not include accidental or inadvertent viewing of the material."

Reitz added that Sumit's laptop was at a repair shop and not in Sumit's custody for approximately one month prior to the incident.

Lycoming County Assistant District Attorney Kirsten Gardner said that Sumit forfeited his right to challenge the evidence when he waived his preliminary hearing on Sept. 6, 2019.

"Defendant now attempts to file a habeas motion approximately 290 days after the deadline expired," Gardner wrote.

Sumit was charged with 24 felony counts of child pornography, and one felony count of criminal use of a communication factility.

Docket sheet