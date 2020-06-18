A convicted drug dealer in three states allegedly was caught with a revolver in Williamsport, PSP Drug Law Central Section reported.

Terrance M. Ceasear, 38, of Meade St., Williamsport, has been in and out of court for felony drug dealing since 2003, Trooper Jason Miller said.

In New Jersey, Ceasear was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school property in 2003 and delivering a controlled substance in 2011.

In South Carolina, Ceasear was convicted of manufacturing or distributing of crack cocaine near a school, and manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine in 2009, Miller said.

Ceasear has a 2016 conviction for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Pennsylvania.

The above felony convictions make Ceasear a person not to possess firearms, Miller said.

Ceasear allegedly possessed a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver at his residence in the 800 block of Meade St. in Nov. 6 2019, Miller wrote in charges filed June 10.

Miller said Ceasear sold a total of 150 bags of heroin during controlled purchases while on state parole between June and October 2019.

An arrest warrant for Terrance M. Ceasear was obtained on Nov. 4, 2019, for the three controlled purchases.

On Nov. 6, 2019, the U.S. Marshals Task Force executed the arrest warrant on Ceasear at his residence, Miller said.

A search warrant was obtained for Ceasear's residence after suspected Ecstasy pills were found in a jacket belonging to someone else in the residence, according to police.

"Also in plain view was numerous blue in color pill shaped items on the bedroom floor Ceasear was sleeping in," Miller wrote.

Ceasear reportedly slept on an air mattress.

Police said they found the revolver inside the box for Ceasear's air mattress in a hallway closet.

Ceasar was charged with one count of first degree felony possession of firearm prohibited on June 10.

Ceasear was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on June 12 in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

