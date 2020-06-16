A Cogan Station man is accused of pushing an Old Lycoming Township police officer to the ground and spitting on him while resisting arrest for public drunkenness.

Officer Michael Engel said 34-year-old Joseph M. Houser was stumbling in the roadway of the 3500 block of Pine Street, Cogan Station, around 1 a.m. on June 4.

According to Engel, Officer Robert Mausteller stopped Houser because he was "presenting a danger to himself and others."

Houser allegedly smelled of alcohol and told Mausteller that he'd had several alcoholic drinks that night.

Prior to detaining Houser for a crime, Mausteller asked him to identify himself, according to the affidavit.

"The male stated, 'I don't have to tell you who the [expletive] I am, I haven't done anything wrong," Engel wrote.

Houser claimed he was drunk in his own yard, which was a block away from the location of his arrest, according to the affidavit.

Mausteller then told Houser he was being detained for public drunkenness and asked him a second time to identify, according to police.

"The male refused to comply and continued walking," Engel wrote.

Mausteller then "grabbed the male's right hand and told the male to stop, he was being detained and to place his hands behind his back," according to the affidavit.

Houser allegedly refused and "then turned around and pushed Officer Mausteller to the ground. The male then spit on the officer," Engel wrote.

For that, Houser was charged with one count of first degree felony aggravated assault and one count of second degree misdemeanor simple assault. Houser also was charged with one count of third degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

When Officer Engel arrived on scene, he said he saw Mausteller's flashlight on the ground and Mausteller "coming up from the ground and his radio was hanging by his side."

"I saw him remove his Taser and begin commands," Engel said.

Engel said he then alerted dispatch that "he is fighting with someone."

Engel removed his Taser, too, and also told Houser to get on the ground, but Houser would not comply, according to the affidavit.

"I holstered my Taser and flashlight and grabbed the male's right arm. I then began a wristlock and with my left hand I grabbed the male around the neck and directed him to the ground quickly," Engel said.

Officers reportedly struggled to get a "thrashing" Houser into the police vehicle.

For allegedly preventing officers from making a lawful arrest, Houser was charged with one count of second degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

"While at the Old Lycoming Township police station, Houser was belligerent and yelling at us...He did state multiple times that he was 'drunk in his yard' earlier," Engel wrote.

In addition to the misdemeanors and felony listed above, Houser also was charged with one summary count each of harassment, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

On June 10, Houser posted the $99,000 monetary bail set by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon on June 4.