Westchester, Pa. —Sarah Burns tallied when she took advantage of a corner kick feed from Haley Neidig in the opening half of the Williamsport City Lions FC match at Westchester United.

The goal gave the City Lions FC the initial lead, but Westchester came back with two unanswered goals to claim victory Sunday against Williamsport.

Williamsport City Lions FC created chances in the second half thanks to the efforts of Ella Reish, Neidig, and Julianna Cruz.

The City Lions FC will be in action next Saturday when they welcome in NY Magic for a match at Penn College. The women will play after the men’s game with a start scheduled for 4 p.m.

