Williamsport, Pa. — Reangelo Decaster drove a ball through the infield during Caribbean’s elimination game against Europe-Africa early Sunday morning at the Little League World Series.

Decaster then advanced on a single and sacrifice fly to set the final score at 1-0 for a win over Europe-Africa. The win will keep Caribbean alive with a game against the loser of Canada and Mexico.

That game will be played Monday, so the Caribbean will get a much-needed day off as their opponent is determined.

Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0

EA 000 000—0 3 0

CB 001 00X—1 8 0

Luca Tadei, Thomas Giovanardi (3), and Cristopher Zafferani. Reangelo Decaster, Joshua Acosta (3), Jaythan Cordilla (5), Jay-Dlynn Wiel (5), and Jaylliard Emperador.

WP: Acosta. LP: Luca Tadei.

Top Europe-Africa hitters: Luca Tadei 1-1, 2B. Jaylliard Emperador 1-1, 2B.

Records: Europe-Africa 1-2. Caribbean 2-1.

