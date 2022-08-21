Williamsport, Pa. — Reangelo Decaster drove a ball through the infield during Caribbean’s elimination game against Europe-Africa early Sunday morning at the Little League World Series.
Decaster then advanced on a single and sacrifice fly to set the final score at 1-0 for a win over Europe-Africa. The win will keep Caribbean alive with a game against the loser of Canada and Mexico.
That game will be played Monday, so the Caribbean will get a much-needed day off as their opponent is determined.
Caribbean 1, Europe-Africa 0
EA 000 000—0 3 0
CB 001 00X—1 8 0
Luca Tadei, Thomas Giovanardi (3), and Cristopher Zafferani. Reangelo Decaster, Joshua Acosta (3), Jaythan Cordilla (5), Jay-Dlynn Wiel (5), and Jaylliard Emperador.
WP: Acosta. LP: Luca Tadei.
Top Europe-Africa hitters: Luca Tadei 1-1, 2B. Jaylliard Emperador 1-1, 2B.
Records: Europe-Africa 1-2. Caribbean 2-1.