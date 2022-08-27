Williamsport, Pa. —T he Caribbean has been outstanding at manufacturing runs throughout the 2022 Little League World Series.

They’ve bunted, stolen bases, and scratched their way through the loser’s bracket to reach Saturday’s International Championship game against Asia-Pacific.

That gritty attitude has helped the Caribbean get on a roll. Saturday was no different as the game’s first run was scored on a bunt. The defense did the rest as Caribbean won 1-0 to advance to Sunday’s Little League World Series Championship.

“Chinese Taipei has a good team,” Caribbean manager Zaino Everett said. “It’s just the same concept, you have to put the ball down and trust in our defense to do their job.”

Sunday World Championship game is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

“It's so big because our people started believing in us,” Zaino said. “In the beginning, we said we can go so deep. During the tournament, they started to believe because we come out and do our job. Put up some runs, win and come up with a W.”

Starting Caribbean pitcher Reangelo Decaster found himself in a little bit of trouble after Liao Yuan-Shu drove a pitch to the centerfield warning track. Yuan-Shu immediately put himself into scoring position with a double to lead-off the game.

After a strikeout by Decaster, Shen Li-Chen reached on a hit batter and Yuan Shu moved to third on a passed ball. Decaster forced a fly ball out to short stop.

After two long foul balls, Decaster received a fantastic play from Alexander Provacia, who stopped a grounder, recovered, and still made the throw to first for the third out.

Provacia made plays for putouts in each of the first three innings. That included consecutive ground ball stops to end the third as both teams sat scoreless.

Decaster got out of the inning without giving up a run, but needed 21 pitches to accomplished the feat.

Decaster was counted by Fang-Mo, who only needed 14 pitches to retire three consecutive batters. He opened with two strikeouts before Wang Yuan-Fu snagged a line drive at third before it could leave the infield.

Decaster looked much more comfortable in the second inning as he retired the side in order. He opened with a strikeou,t then forced consecutive pop fly outs to keep Asia-Pacific at zero.

Fang-Mo retired the first five batters he faced before Shemar Jacobs chipped a ball over the infield for Caribbean’s first hit. He wasn’t on base long as Fang-Mo recorded his fourth strikeout of the contest to end the inning.

A bunt to lead off the third inning finally helped bring in the game’s first run.

Provacia, after retiring the side on three consecutive plays at second, opened with a quick bunt down the first base line for a single. He progressed to second on a passed ball and finally scored when Jaydion Louisa came on to hit a pinch-hit single.

“I was ready for the bunt, got the bunt done and you saw what happened next,” Rovacia said.

Decaster kept his one-hitter intact through the fourth as he ended the inning with his third strikeout on the day. A diving catch was made by Jaythan Cordilia in the left for the inning’s first out. Kyshore Hinkel stopped a line drive for the second out of the inning.

The Asia-Pacific remained close with stellar defensive plays that included a 1-6-3 double play to end the fourth inning. Decaster stopped a comebacker before flipping the ball to Jay-Dlynn Wiel, who showed off his arm with a rocket to first for the final out of the inning.

Asia-Pacific threatened in the top of the fifth inning when Wu Hsuan-Hung and Hsu Ta-Sheng came on and connected with pinch-hit singles. It put the tying run at second and sparked a mound visit from the Caribbean.

Decaster was able to get two outs, but not before more trouble started brewing as Yuan-Shu drove a ball up the middle to load the bases. Zaino Everett called a second mound visit and subbed Decaster out to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Decaster finished with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work before Qshondrickson Doran was called on to finish the inning. He entered with a difficult task as he faced Asia-Pacific’s No. 2 hitter with the bases loaded.

Asia-Pacific stranded all three runners as it fell down to its final three outs with a fly ball to left field. Cordilia barely had to move as he easily caught the inning’s final out.

“I believe this was a very beautiful game,” Asia-Pacific manager Chang Tzu-Chien said. “Curaçao is a great competitor. They won beautifully and we also tried our best and have no regret. They just played a little better than we did and we’re still very proud of our team.”

Caribbean 1, Asia-Pacific 0

AP 000 000—0 4 1

CAR 001 00X—1 3 0

Li Fang-Mo and Tseng Yi-Che. Reangelo Decaster, Qshondrickson Doran (4), and Emery Hansen.

WP: Decaster. LP: Fang-Mo.

Top Asia-Pacific hitters: Liao Yuan-Shu 2-3, 2B. Top Caribbean hitters: Jaydion Louisa 1-1, RBI.

Records: Asia-Pacific 4-1. Caribbean 5-1.

