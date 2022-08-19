Williamsport, Pa. —The series has its first shocker as Canada knocked off perennial powerhouse Japan in the final International game of the day.
The upset had the eyes of spectators around the stadium glued to the field as Canada captured a 6-0 victory over Japan.
Check out the photo gallery for some of the action!
Canada 6, Japan 0
CAN 000 006—6 7 1
JPN 000 000—0 5 1
Lucas Weisser, Jaxon Mayervich (2), and Alden Yu. Ryo Ayabe, Kaito Ohta (6), and Takuto Tsuchiya.
WP: Mayervich. LP: Ayabe.
Top Canada hitters: Lucas Weisser 3-3, 2B, run. Top Japan hitters: Takuto Tsuchiya 1-3, 2B.
Records: Canada 2-0. Japan 0-1.
Gallery: Canada vs Japan 8-19-22 Little League World Series
