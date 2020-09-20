Jersey Shore, Pa. – A small town just got its very own craft brewery.

Bald Birds Brewing Company had its grand opening on Friday in Jersey Shore. Over 100 patrons gathered – in a socially distant way – to get a taste of the town's new brews.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring something new and special to Jersey Shore and hope that Bald Birds quickly becomes a hub in that community that will last for a long time," said owners Joe and Abby Feerrar.

Local singer-songwriter Stacia Abernatha performed live music on Friday, with some patrons singing or dancing along. The taproom was open from noon to 10 p.m.

In accordance with the governor's COVID-19 restrictions, Gunzey's Hot Sausage served food along with every alcohol tab.

"You're welcome to bring your own or order from Gunzey's Hot Sausage at Bald Bird's Brewing Company on-site, but we can only continue serving you beer if there is visible food on your table," the company told its patrons.

Other COVID-19 precautions taken by the brewery include a 25% percent occupancy limit, a maximum of six guests per table, and no bar service.

"Please limit walking around or congregating in common areas during your visit," the company requested.

Most of the taproom's patrons were mask-compliant on Friday. Patrons wore face coverings while walking through common areas and only removed them to dine at their tables.

"Bald Birds brings something new and exciting to our small community," Raven said. "It's a cool place.

Bald Birds is a welcome addition to the town's social scene, especially considering the loss of the historic Broadway Hotel earlier this year.

Despite the current ban on bar service, refills were easy to come by. Staff was responsive and readily available as patrons emptied their glasses.

Jersey Shore is the brewing company's newest location. Bald Birds also operates taprooms in Audubon and Philadelphia.

The taproom offers a big-city atmosphere despite Jersey Shore's small size.

The beer menu includes India Pale Ales, pilsners, sours, stouts, porters, wheats and mixed liquor drinks.

Outside dining on the deck also is available.

"We have been overwhelmed by the kind words and positive feedback from the community during our opening weekend," said the Feerrars.

The taproom is located at 220 Shaffer Lane, Jersey Shore. Its hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

You can visit Bald Birds Brewing Company's website here.