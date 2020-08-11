A 39-year-old Trout Run man is accused of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13, Lycoming County Detective William J. Weber reported.

District Judge Christian D. Frey denied bail for Samuel E. Page yesterday because Page "presents a significant danger to society," court records stated.

Page is suspected of engaging in oral sex with a child between Jan. 1, 2018, and July 13, 2020, according to Weber's Aug. 10 affidavit.

Page allegedly touched the child's vagina and allowed the child to touch his penis "numerous times," Weber wrote.

"Page said he did not do anything," Weber wrote.

Page reportedly declined a polygraph test.

According to the affidavit, the suspected abuse came to light after the child disclosed to a family member who then reported it.

The child repeated the accusations to Weber, Lycoming County Children and Youth, and the district attorney's office, court records indicate.

Using anatomically correct dolls, the child disclosed details of the suspected abuse to First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade last week, the affidavit stated.

Yesterday Wade approved the following charges against Page:

Two counts of first degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child

One count of second degree felony aggravated indecent assault -complainant less than 13 years old

Two counts of third degree felony indecent assault person less than 13 years of age

One count of first degree felony unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses

One count of third degree felony endangering welfare of children

One count of third degree felony corruption of minors

One count of first degree misdemeanor indecent exposure

Page was arraigned yesterday by Judge Frey and committed to the Lycoming County Prison without bail.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge William C. Solomon later this month.