Williamsport, Pa. —Asia-Pacific showed first year participant Panama what the Little League World Series was all about with a 7-0 victory Monday at Volunteer Stadium.

The bases were loaded in the third when it opened with three consecutive walks. A fielder’s choice brought the first run in and a wild pitch scored the second.

The bleeding continued for Panama as both Yi-Che and Li-Chen scored to put the Asia-Pacific up by four runs. Two more runs scored the next innings as the Asia-Pacific quickly put the game out of reach.

Asia-Pacific 6, Panama 0

AP 004 201—7 6 0

PAN 000 000—0 4 3

Liao Yuan-Shu and Tseng Yi-Chen. Alexander Fuentes, Jaime Escudero (3), Adrian De Gracia (4), and Gabriel Gonzalez.

WP: Yuan-Shu. LP: Fuentes.

Top Asia-Pacific hitters: Wang Yuan-Fu 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI. Top Panama hitters: Adrian De Gracia 3-3, 2B.

Records: Asia-Pacific 2-0. Panama 1-1.

