Williamsport, Pa. — Asia-Pacific and Mexico opened the eighth day of the 2022 Little League World Series with the winner advancing into the International Championship game Saturday.

Both teams matched each other’s run output in the opening frame. Asia-Pacific separated in the fourth when they put two runs across for the lead.

The foundation of the Asia-Pacific’s success was then on full display as defense and stellar pitching locked Mexico down for the 5-1 win.

Asia-Pacific is locked into Saturday’s Championship contest that will be played at 12:30 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. They will take on either Latin American, Mexico, or the Caribbean for the right to play in Sunday’s World Series.

Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1

AP 100 202—5 7 1

MEX 100 001—1 5 3

Wang Yuan-Fu, Hsiao Chao-Hsun (3), and Tseng Yi-Che. Miguel Padilla, David Zarate (4), Marco Covarrubias (4), Adonis Castillo (6), and Fernando Garcia.

WP: Yuan-Fu. LP: Zarate.

Top Asia-Pacific hitters: Wang Yuan-Fu 1-3, 2B; Liao Yuan-Shu 1-3, 2B, RBI. Top Mexico hitters: Hernan Mireles 1-2, 2B, RBI.

Records: Asia-Pacific 3-0. Mexico 2-1.

