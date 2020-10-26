South Williamsport, Pa. – During its annual fall meeting in October, held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Little League International Advisory Board welcomed five new members.

“This year, perhaps more than ever, a direct understanding of what is happening at the community level of our program will be vitally important as we plan for the next chapter in our Little League story,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“Each of our dedicated volunteers on our Advisory Board play a crucial role in providing valued guidance, support, and resources for our leagues and families to return to the field. We welcome, and quite frankly need, the valuable knowledge and experiences these new members will bring to our Advisory Board both now, and in the future," Keener said.

Throughout the year, the Little League International Advisory Board provides counsel and recommendations to the Little League baseball and softball staff and senior management. They meet each October to discuss key items.

Each board member serves a four-year term, with representatives coming from Little League International’s nine regions. The 12-member board provides input, perspective, and opinion on current aspects of the Little League program and proposed new initiatives, as Little League International continues to improve its volunteer support and program offerings as the world’s largest youth sports organization.

Little League considers the input of their advisory board as vital in providing an effective program to ensure that all participants, parents, and volunteers have a rewarding and enriching Little League experience. Board members are typically District Administrators, or other volunteers whose many years of experience at local Little League programs.

Here are the five new members of the Little League International Advisory Board:

Michael Brooker (East Region – Maine District 3 Administrator – Bangor, Maine)

Now in his 32nd year as a Little League volunteer, Michael Brooker has played an important role throughout his time with the organization. In addition to his role as a District Administrator, he also served as the former director of the Senior League Baseball World Series, which was held in Bangor, Maine, from 2002 to 2016, before its move to Easley, South Carolina. Today, Brooker remains actively involved in the decisions made at the regional level as a member of the East Region Director’s Advisory Committee and continues to utilize his vast knowledge of the Little League rules and regulations to help facilitate growth and development throughout his district and the entire East Region.

Bobbie Brown (Southwest Region – Texas District 38 Administrator – Lubbock, Texas)

A Little League volunteer since 2003, Bobbie Brown has served as a district administrator in Texas since 2013. Prior to her role at the District level, Brown spent time as both coach and board member for Slaton Little League. In 2008, she revived the Little League Softball program at Slaton Little League and the following year took on the role as an assistant district administrator in District 38. In addition to her role at both the local and district level, Ms. Brown has also spent time as the section chair for Texas West Section 1 as she worked to help grow and develop Little League throughout those communities.

Urny Floran (Latin America Region – Curaçao District 1 Administrator – Willemstad, Curaçao)

Serving as a district administrator since 2016, Urny Floran has been instrumental in the development of Little League throughout Curaçao District 1. Prior to serving as a D.A., Floran spent time as an assistant district administrator from 2009-16, Acting President and Secretary of the Curaçao Little League Foundation (2010-16), President of Curaçao Big League (2007-12), and President of Pariba Little League (2006-09), where he also served as the President of the Parent Committee from 2001-06. Floran remains active as the president of the Curaçao Little League Foundation. Over the course of his Little League experience, Floran has hosted the 2018 Latin America and Caribbean Little League Annual Congress and assisted with the running of seven different regional tournaments.

Pam Stanley (Southwest Region - New Mexico District 9 Administrator – Bosque Farms, New Mexico)

After joining the Little League program in 2006 as a volunteer with Yucca Little League, Pam Stanley has served in a variety of local league roles before joining the district staff as an assistant district administrator in 2011. In 2013, Ms. Stanley took over as the district administrator and has continued to be a leader in the New Mexico D.A. Association where she has served as the treasurer, vice president, and president. In addition to her role as a D.A., Ms. Stanley has hosted the Junior League Softball Southwest Region Tournament and is a member of the Southwest Region D.A. Advisory Committee.

Rolland Slade (West Region - California District 66 Administrator – Spring Valley, California)

A Little League volunteer for more than two decades, Rolland Slade has served as a district administrator in California since 2004 and has been a tremendous advocate for the Little League Urban Initiative throughout that time. In addition to his experience as a D.A., Slade has also served as a local league manager, league president, umpire coordinator, and vice president. Outside of his role as a Little League volunteer, Slade continues to be an important leader in the San Diego community, serving as a minister for the Meridian Southern Baptist Church; a Commissioner for the San Diego County Commission on Children, Youth, and Families; a Champion for Children from Children’s Hospital San Diego and the San Diego Office of Education; and the recipient of the San Diego Leadership Forum Mark Fingerlin Servant Leadership Award. Slade was also recently elected as the first African American Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention, a 103-year-old organization.

Each of the five new members will be replacing the following outgoing board members, whose four-year term on the board has concluded: Kelly Campbell (Southwest Region), Carmine Conti (East Region), Martin Hoover (West Region), Michael Marler (Southwest Region), and Steve Parris (Latin American Region).

To learn more about how to become a Little League volunteer and contribute to the next chapter in the Little League story, visit LittleLeague.org/Volunteer.