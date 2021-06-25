Washington, DC. - The USDA is planning a $185 million investment to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, including Pennsylvania, according to Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson.

Substantial investments in Pennsylvania include:

$26,500 to Kingston Borough to purchase radios and accessories used by emergency service organizations in Lycoming County.

$5,100 to Grand Canyon Airport Authority in Wellsboro for a self-serve fueling terminal. The current fueling system is 20 years old and is incompatible with most modern technology and replacement parts.

$27,400 in grants and $50,000 in loans to Keating Township in Potter County for the purchase of a dump truck with a snow plow and cinder spreader. The township's current street maintenance vehicle has frequent mechanical problems.

$25,600 to Montgomery Borough for the purchase of a mini excavator. The borough's current backhoe is 15 years old and costly to repair. The new excavator can fit into tight spaces that a backhoe cannot access.

$50,000 to Selinsgrove Borough to purchase a new police patrol car and leaf loader.

For a full list of grants and loans, please click here.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” Maxson said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger.”