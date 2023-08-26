Williamsport, Pa. — Last week, during Little League’s Grand Slam Parade, I met a man named Richard Horn who had played in the first Little League World Series back in 1947 as a member of Williamsport’s Brandon Little League.

I knew it would be a cute story the local people would relish. I also appreciated how lucky I was to have run into this man because there aren’t an overabundance of these players still around all these years later.

Little did I know that someone I’ve known almost all my life also played in that first series back in ’47. And it’s not just someone I know, it’s someone everyone from Montoursville knows.

Doc Shearer is a legend. For years, he was as well-known as anyone in town. Everyone in the 17754 knew where he lived. They knew his wife. They knew his five kids. They knew where his office was on Broad Street.

They knew about his famous family-photo Christmas card, which started in 1962 with the birth of his oldest son Chet, and has now expanded to 41 people when you count his kids, grandkids, great grandkids and spouses.

They knew about the full-size candy bars he handed out on Halloween.

And they knew about the years and years of free physicals he gave to every kid in town who played Pop Warner football.

Even with all this notoriety, there were a few things about Doc most people didn’t know:

He was the valedictorian of Montoursville’s graduating class of 1955.

He served in the US Armed Forces as an Army medical doctor, stationed at Fort Meyer in Arlington Va., from 1964-66. He was even deployed overseas for four months in 1965 during the Dominican Civil War.

And, oh by the way, he also played on the Montoursville team in the first Little League World Series back in 1947.

“I was the first baseman, and we only played one game. We lost to Lock Haven,” Doc (whose real name is Donald) said while at Lamade Stadium earlier this week.

When asked about what his other main recollection from that first series, he didn’t hesitate when saying, “The crowd. There were so many people. The place was packed.”

Every August, our region is reminded just how special Little League is, and the part our area plays in this piece of American history. For a small community like Montoursville to find out that one of their favorite sons is an integral part of that history, brings the story full circle, back from the global enterprise it’s become to the place where it all began…the local neighborhoods.

The neighborhoods filled with people we all knew, and some of these people, the truly special ones, that the neighborhoods will never forget.

In Montoursville, Doc Shearer is one of those people, and the Little League World Series of 1947 is simply one more reason why.

