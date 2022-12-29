Central Mountain wrestler Kendall Wagner took first place Wednesday in the girl's 185 pound class at the nationally renowned Powerade tournament in Pittsburgh.

Along with wrestling for Central Mountain, Wagner, who is a freshman at Bucktail, also plays on the Bucks girls basketball team, which currently sits at 4-2 on the young season.

The boys portion of the Powerade tournament takes place today. Along with Central Mountain, other local schools joining that star-studded field include Benton, Montoursville, Muncy, State College and Williamsport.

