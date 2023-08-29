Jersey Shore, Pa. — Any time a school district makes a personal change in August, it can lead to a dicey start of the new year. When that position is something as prominent as athletic director, the uneasiness gets even higher.

The Jersey Shore Area School District, however, found themselves with a remarkably smooth transition, as they welcomed back one of their own into a position with which he was already very familiar.

William Mincer, who served as Jersey Shore’s AD from 2000 – 2015 will return to his former post. He had been serving as the Director of Sports Camps at Penn State University and will now transition back to Jersey Shore.

Mincer is from the area, having graduated from both Lock Haven High School and Lock Haven University. He explained his desire to return to his former job, and why he applied immediately after he saw the position advertised.

“I missed being around the kids,” he said last night after the school board meeting at which he was approved. “I liked what I was doing at Penn State, but I missed the energy of the high school environment. It’s a great day to be a Bulldog.”

Mincer, who will be making an annual salary of $68,000, replaces former AD Serena Henry. She was dismissed from that position earlier this month.

