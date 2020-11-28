Williamsport, Pa. – The American Rescue Workers' Saving Grace Shelter is a 24-bed emergency living space that is home to men, women, and children who face homelessness crises.

Between cold weather and COVID-19, the shelter is a lifeline for people who are struggling to find food and shelter. Cold weather can be potentially deadly for homeless individuals. The shelter works hard to provide relief and safe housing to those who need it most.

To help cover the shelter's November operating expenses, Hudock Capital Group, LLC made a donation of $1,960 - the average utility expenses for one month of shelter operation.

The Saving Grace Shelter is one of three Williamsport shelters operated by the American Rescue Workers.