Lewisburg, Pa. — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA has officially launched the 2023 Annual Campaign. This year's campaign is largely focusing on increased requests for financial assistance from families wishing to obtain or maintain memberships in Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg, and Sunbury.

“When you give to the Y, the Y can give everyone the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, to connect with others and contribute to a better community. Our Annual Campaign is a Y initiative that provides financial assistance for programs and memberships to children and families in need. At the Y, no one is turned away due to the inability to pay. Funds raised through our Annual Campaign remain in our community and are made available to local youth, families, and adults,” said Bonnie McDowell, GSV YMCA CEO.

Support from generous community members, businesses, and organizations is vital now more than ever. The GSV YMCA is hopeful the community will support their 2023 Annual Campaign with a gift and will join them in helping the Y continue to serve the community’s needs as they make a difference together.

To learn more about the annual campaign, and to support the mission of the GSV YMCA, visit their website at gsvymca.org.

