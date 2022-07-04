Jersey Shore, Pa. — Geisinger general surgeon Mark Armstrong will be on hand during the Jersey Shore Town Meeting Fourth of July Town Celebration to screen people over age 18 for hernias.

Anyone interested in a free screening can visit the Geisinger Health Bus on Tuesday, July 5, between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Those screened at the event who are found to need further examination or treatment will be scheduled with Dr. Armstrong on an individual basis as his schedule allows.

Hernias develop when an organ or fatty tissue pushes through a weak spot in the wall of the surrounding tissue, typically in the abdomen, and are often caused by muscle weakness and strains and progression depends on the injury. They can also appear due to pregnancy, weightlifting, straining during a physical activity or because of persistent coughs or sneezing.

Symptoms include bulges or lumps in the affected area. Hernias can be treated through open surgery, laparoscopic repair or robotic surgery. Once a hernia is diagnosed, a doctor will determine the best treatment.

