Danville, Pa. — To honor the legacy of Susan M. Robel, Geisinger presents scholarships and awards to excellent employees each year.
Robel was Geisinger's former chief nursing officer and co-chief patient experience officer, who was known as "the definition of collegiality and was an exemplary colleague to all," according to colleagues.
This year, 10 employees were given the Caring Award for going above and beyond in their dedication to patients both at work and in their personal lives. They inspire others with compassion, thoughtfulness, and selflessness. Each Caring Award recipient was nominated by their peers and selected by a committee. They will receive $500 in cash, and an additional $500 will be donated to the charity of their choice.
“Improving the patient experience and making better health easier for everyone is at the forefront of what we do. And our Geisinger family members are devoted to finding ways — big and small — to impact our patients’ lives,” said Janet Tomcavage, MSN, RN, executive vice president and chief nursing executive at Geisinger. “Each year, we recognize those who go the extra mile in their service to others. Congratulations to all the deserving recipients.”
The 2022 Caring Award winners are:
- Emma Caruthers-Swortz, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Kathleen Hurley, Orthopaedics Acute Care Center, Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine
- Kristyn Lutecki, LPN, CommunityCare Kistler Clinic, Wilkes-Barre
- Christine Rusonis, Community Medicine, Geisinger Dallas
- Ann Webster, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
The Susan M. Robel Scholarship recognizes employees who are enrolled in nursing school who provide stellar patient care. They show a continued commitment to meeting the highest standard of bedside care and treat patients with the utmost compassion and kindness.
Each scholarship recipient receives $1,000 toward their tuition, funded by the Alice E. Steele Endowment.
The Nursing Scholarship winners are:
- Kim Arnold, RN, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Courtney Devine, RN, Geisinger Medical Center
- Jessica Schatz, RN, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
- Lesa Treaster, RN, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Maria Viesewski, RN, Geisinger Community Medical Center