Norristown, Pa. — Gaudenzia, the area's largest nonprofit provider of treatment for people with substance use disorder, recently received a $15,000 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).

The funding will support outpatient care and telehealth services for people in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, and Montour Counties.

Services will primarily be offered through the Coal Township facility, and will help area residents with patterns of substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health disorders. Enhanced outpatient services will help Gaudenzia's clients to receive resources and learn coping skills, taking them on a path to long-term recovery.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for this outreach of support from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania,” said Gaudenzia CEO Dr. Dale Klatzker. “Not only will those we serve in North Central Pa., continue to receive high-quality care, but they’ll also receive it at a lower cost, thanks to the help of FCFP’s grant from the Greater Susquehanna Community Fund. Many of our clients lack the financial means to self-pay after all other payor sources have been exhausted, so this grant will help defray those costs.”

According to the 2022 Gaudenzia FrontLine Report, the Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties have all seen an increase in the number of individuals seeking treatment for either opioid or alcohol use since 2021. Thanks to partnerships with those such as FCFP, Gaudenzia will be able to continue serving these individuals who often lack the resources or access to help.

