Williamsport, Pa. — If you were one of the people grabbing a coffee at Alabaster Saturday morning and you looked at the guy across the room and thought, “I think that’s Matt Rhule," it wasn't your imagination.

Rhule, the former head coach of the Carolina Panthers and current head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers has great Northcentral Pennsylvania ties.

He is a State College High and a Penn State graduate. His wife, the former Julie Nibert, is a Montoursville native.

The couple was in town for the funeral services of Rhule’s father-in-law, Donald Nibert, who recently passed away at the age of 80.

This winter, Rhule signed an eight-year contract at Nebraska in an attempt restore the program to the lofty heights of its glory days. Resurrecting college programs has become Rhule’s specialty. Prior to his stint in the NFL, Rhule quickly turned both the Temple and Baylor teams from also-rans into conference powerhouses.

By all accounts, and even with their great success and notoriety, the Rhules are said to still be very easygoing and approachable.

In the upcoming 2023 season, due to the rotation of the Big Ten schedule, Nebraska and Penn State do not play each other.

