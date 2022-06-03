Wellsboro, Pa. — The 20th annual Family Day and Children's Health Fair will be on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro.

Joining forces to organize this special event to kick off the weeklong 80th annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival are the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Wellsboro Foundation, Inc., UPMC, Laurel Pediatrics of Wellsboro, the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health, and AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania.

Each youngster participating in Family Day will be given a free playground ball. There will be a visit by Smokey Bear and a one-hour dance party for preschoolers to 12-year-olds and anyone else who wants to participate led by members of Mansfield Girl Scout Troop #41408.

Laurel Pediatrics of Wellsboro is giving away free bike helmets in sizes toddler to large while supplies last. A youth must be fitted for a helmet to get one.

Families and individuals can visit 39 activity and information booths where there will be a slackline, games to play for prizes and creative projects to do on-site to take home, such as planting seeds, making musical instruments, bracelets, sun visors, and stress relievers.

At the Tioga County Relay for Life “Cut for a Cure” booth, Jenn Sporer will be cutting hair for donation to wigs for kids. At Goodies For Our Troops, parents and children can create and write cards to be included in care packages to be sent this summer.

Other booths will provide information for children’s health, safety and well-being, on nutrition, mentoring, children’s health insurance, music programs and classes, wildfire prevention, water safety, summer programs for youth and adults, positive mental health, substance abuse and crime prevention, outdoor recreation opportunities, foster parenting and adoption, pets and much more.

Among the many free treasures at the booths will be cinch backpacks, ribbon wands, ducks, coloring books, stickers, children’s toothbrushes, balloons, bubbles, pens and highlighters.

For more information about Laurel Festival events, stop in at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, call 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.

