Lewisburg, Pa. — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings and support groups through the month of May.

Screenings

Women’s Health Screen: Mon., May 1, 7-11 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This screen includes lipid panel, complete metabolic panel, colorectal screening, complete blood count, blood pressure, body composition, pap smear, clinical breast exam, pelvic exam, and skin screen. $75 fee. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Tues., May 2, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” Being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. This is a comprehensive, full body screen. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thur., May 4, 6:30-10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St., Williamsport.

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Free Varicose and Spider Vein Screen: Wed., May 10, 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.

This screening, with Rachel Carr, PA-C, includes free examination of varicose and/or spider veins, and an overview of treatment options. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Women’s Health Screen: Sat., May 13, 7-11 a.m. at OB/GYN of Evangelical, 3 Hospital Drive, Suite 312, Lewisburg. $75 fee. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Tues., May 16, 1-4:15 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Women’s Health Screen: Thur., May 18, 7-11 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. $75 fee. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thur., May 25, 6:30-10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. $50 fee. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Women’s Health Screen: Fri., May 26, 7-11 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. $75 fee. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tues., May 2, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wed., May 17, 9 -10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tues., May 23, 10 -11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wed., May 24, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tues., May 2, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wed., May 17, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tues., May 23, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wed., May 24, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.

Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Mobile health bus stops

May Mobile Health Evangelical stops are as follows:

Snyder County

Tues., May 2, 8 a.m. to noon: Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Remmey – The Pallet Company, 3685 Sawmill Road, Beaver Springs. Sponsored by Remmey – The Pallet Company.

Tues., May 2, noon to 4 p.m., Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at the McClure Pool, 32 East Ohio St., McClure. Sponsored by Remmey – The Pallet Company.

Union County

Thurs., May 11, 9 a.m. to noon at Green Ridge Country Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg. An on-the-scene, clothed, skin cancer screening for those who spend a lot of time working outdoors. This screening is focused on areas that receive high levels of sun exposure, such as the head, face, neck, hands, arms, and legs. This screening will also help you recognize your moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.”

Participants should wear loose fitting clothing that allow the ability to view the areas that are exposed to daily sun during the workday. Appointment required. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule.

Lycoming County

Thurs., May 25, 8 a.m. to 1 pm, Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Footprints Food Pantry, 71 Bower St., Montgomery.

Support groups

Bariatric: Wed., May 3, 6-7 p.m. This month’s topic is the Spring Walk, Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Participants should meet at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market parking lot, 499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.

Empty Arms: Mon., May 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.

