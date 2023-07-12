Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has released its roster of August health and support groups, including mobile health bus stops and a meeting of the bariatric group.

Health screenings

Comprehensive blood screen: Wednesday, August 30, 6:30 to 10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Fee: $50

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. The screening includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, August 1, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, August 16, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, August 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, August 23, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

Friday, August 25, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Penn Creek Adult Resource Center

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, August 1, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, August 16, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, August 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, August 23, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

Friday, August 25, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Mobile health bus stops

Mobile Health of Evangelical brings preventive health services to you! The 38-foot bus offers a variety of services. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where the bus will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.

August bus stops are as follows:

Union County

Tuesday, August 1, 6 to 9 p.m., free blood pressure screen and wellness education at Lewisburg Recreational Park, Saint Mary’s Street, Lewisburg. Sponsored by The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

Clinton County

Wednesday, August 2, 8 a.m. to noon, free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Scenic Ridge Foods, 98 East South Street, Loganton.

Northumberland County

Thursday, August 3, 8 a.m. to noon, free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Warrior Run Manor, 1105 Main Street, Watsontown. Sponsored by The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

Wednesday, August 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 1150 North 4 Street, Sunbury. Sponsored by The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

Snyder County

Thursday, August 17, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at McClure Veterans Memorial Pool, 32 East Ohio Street, McClure. Sponsored by Remmey – The Pallet Company.

Lycoming County

Thursday, August 24, 8 a.m. to noon, free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Footprints of Montgomery Food Pantry, 71 Bower Street Ext., Montgomery.

Friday, August 25, 6 to 9 p.m., free blood pressure screen and wellness education at Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, 213 North Main Street, Muncy.

Support groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, August 2, 6 to 7 p.m.

This month’s topic is Calorie Density. Participants should meet at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical Lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

Empty Arms: Monday, August 21, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg.

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.