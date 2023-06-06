Harrisburg, Pa. — State grant funding from DEP will build out environmental education projects across the state, including several in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

The diverse array of projects includes educational programming for children and adults, from helping property owners set up rain barrels to putting live eels in Bradford County schools.

The grant program prioritizes projects in environmental justice areas, defined as regions where Pennsylvanians are most at risk based on pollution, climate change related hazards, and other environmental impacts. Projects focus on reducing pollution, improving water quality, or helping communities become resilient to climate change.

“Fully 83 percent of this grant funding supports educational projects that will benefit environmental justice communities,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin.

Northcentral Pennsylvania projects supported by these grants are:

Statewide

Envirothon: $62,981 will go towards this team-based educational activity. County, state, and national competitions are held every year. Students in Envirothon analyze issues and brainstorm solutions in five categories: soil/land use; aquatic ecology; wildlife; forestry; and a current environmental issue such as water quality.

Bradford County

Forestry Education Symposium: $29,942 will fund two forestry education events for private landowners, forestry professionals, and logging professionals who are interested in learning more about forest practices, sustainability, and forest health. Eight conservation districts and the Northern Tier Hardwood Association will partner to host the events. Each event will include guest speakers and a field tour.

Eels in the Classroom: $4,912 is set aside to supply six school districts with materials, curriculum, resources, and guidance for Eels in the Classroom, an educational experience that lets schoolchildren raise American eels to eventually release into the Susquehanna River.

Centre County

High school environmental science class: $30,000 will go towards developing a high school environmental science curriculum for Bald Eagle Area Middle/High School with units based on United Nations Sustainable Development goals. The categories include Life on Land; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Climate Action; Zero Hunger; and Responsible Production and Consumption. Student swill also compare local watershed issues and policies in different regions.

Nature Explorers Summer Camp expansion: $5,000 will extend Penn State's Nature Explorers camp an additional week to teach kids in grades 2 to 4 about air quality. The children will use air quality monitoring devices to observe real air and water quality data and learn about environmental stewardship.

Columbia County

Downspout planter installation: $4,998 will enable Berwick to construct and install about 15 downspout planters at homes along main streets. There will also be at least one public workshop about the benefits of downspout planters and other ways to reduce stormwater runoff, non-point source pollution, and improve air quality.

Northumberland County

Shamokin Resiliency Workshops: $5,000 will find a series of Resiliency Workshops around Shamokin where experts from Bucknell and area residents will discuss subjects like food waste; native plants; energy efficiency; water quality; and alternative energy. Fun activities will be developed to help foster community engagement.

Potter County

Stream simulation: $5,000 will help municipal officials and workers better understand stream management and processes with a stream simulation table.

Snyder County

Rain barrel workshops: $3,298 will fund two rain barrel workshops for residents and business owners. Every participant will receive a complete rain barrel and rain gutter garden to install on their property.

A full list of grant projects is available to view here.

The Environmental Education Grants Program is funded using 5 percent of all pollution fines and penalties collected by DEP annually.

