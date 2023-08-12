Harrisburg, Pa. — Hunters can now buy permits to harvest one antlerless deer per tag on specific state game lands through the Pennsylvania Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).

The 2023-24 hunting season is the first year that the Game Commission is offering DMAP state game land permits.

DMAP permits go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 14. This is the same time that the third round of antlerless deer license sales begins.

DMAP has been around for years, but previously was only available on other public and private lands to help landowners achieve land use goals and to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease. According to Game Commission Forestry Division Chief Paul Weiss, state game lands could use similar assistance due to deer destroying early successional forest plants.

“We cannot successfully re-establish new age classes and get them through to maturity if we cannot get the seedlings beyond deer browse height,” Weiss said.

Weiss described the difficulties faced in State Game Lands 100 in Centre and Clearfield Counties as an example. Between 2006 and 2009, spongy moths caused heavy damage to the area's trees. The Game Commission performed salvage harvests, treated the area with herbicides twice, and conducted prescribed fires on about 2,000 acres. These measures opened the canopy, which should have allowed new forest growth.

“But if you stand up there and spin in a circle, as far as you can see, there’s no vegetation taller than the height of the ferns,” Weiss said.

Underneath the ferns, there are knee-high red maples with the trunk diameter of a thumb. These trees cannot grow any taller before deer chew their tops off.

If this continues, these little trees have no chance to grow into a forest — an outcome that is bad for the trees, the deer, and a wide range of other wildlife. The ruffed grouse, Pennsylvania's state bird, is one of many animals that needs thriving young forest land to survive.

The Game Commission has tried to use fences to prevent destruction by deer, but building deer fences everywhere is not a viable solution. Requesting the aid of hunters is a much more efficient control measure. Game lands newly enrolled in DMAP were chosen based on land management plans and exhausting other options to support forest habitat regeneration.

Game lands offering DMAP this season are:

Northwest Region

SGL 24 – Forest/Clarion

SGL 29 – Warren

SGL 54 – Jefferson

SGL 74 – Clarion/Jefferson

SGL 86 – Warren

SGL 143 – Warren

SGL 283 – Clarion/Jefferson

Northcentral Region

SGL 30 – McKean

SGL 34 – Clearfield/Elk

SGL 37 – Tioga

SGL 75 – Lycoming

SGL 78 – Clearfield

SGL 90 – Clearfield

SGL 94 – Clearfield

SGL 100 – Centre/Clearfield

Northeast Region

SGL 12 – Bradford

SGL 13 – Sullivan (part)

SGL 36 – Bradford

SGL 57 – Wyoming (part)

SGL 66 – Sullivan/Wyoming

SGL 123 - Bradford

SGL 206 - Luzerne

SGL 219 - Bradford

SGL 289 – Bradford

Details on those properties, such as the total number of DMAP permits available and the number remaining for sale, are available here. Find state game lands — listed by the game lands number and/or a four-digit DMAP unit number — using the search function to identify the property region and county.

Hunters can purchase up to two DMAP permits per state game lands DMAP unit. The same limit applies for DMAP units on other public properties. For private properties where DMAP is used, landowners might provide coupons hunters must obtain before buying a DMAP permit. On those properties, hunters can purchase up to four permits.

DMAP permits cost $10.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $35.97 for nonresidents. They can be purchased from any license issuing agent or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. Hunters must identify the DMAP unit number when purchasing a permit.

All hunters who get a DMAP tag must report whether they harvested a deer or not at www.huntfish.pa.gov, or by calling 1-800-838-4431 or sending in a postage-paid report card available in the 2023-24 Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest.

Round 3 of antlerless license sales

Hunters who already have purchased two antlerless deer licenses may pick up a third for any Wildlife Management Unit where licenses remain. Sales of both third-round antlerless licenses and DMAP permits will begin at 8 a.m. at all locations where licenses are sold, including online.

To date, seven of Pennsylvania’s 22 Wildlife Management Units are sold out of antlerless licenses, and additional WMUs could sell out before the third round arrives. Other WMUs likely will still have tens of thousands of licenses remaining for purchase in the third round.

Hunters can track the remaining number of licenses in each WMU in real time online at the Antlerless Deer License Quota page at HuntFishPA. A link to this page also can be accessed by clicking on the red box titled “Antlerless Deer Quota” near the top of the home page at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Those who wish to buy antlerless licenses and DMAP permits online at the start of the third round can enter a virtual waiting room beginning at 7 a.m., when online sales for Round 2 end. Customers in the waiting room are placed in line to buy licenses promptly at 8 a.m., so they will be served ahead of those customers who are just entering the system. Customers in the waiting room are placed in line randomly, so this is not a first come, first served system.

Once sales begin, online customers will likely be routed to a queue and need to wait until their turn arrives. The queue kicks in during high-volume sales periods.

For in-person buyers, Round 2 antlerless license sales remain open right up until the 8 a.m. start of Round 3. Other licenses and privileges not subject to the 8 a.m. start also can be purchased in-person, but not online, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Antlerless deer licenses cost $6.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $26.97 for nonresidents.

