Homeowners in Bloomsburg, Danville, Lewisburg, Milton, and Selinsgrove may be eligible for discounted elevation certificates through SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG). The certificates can help homeowners to reduce flood insurance costs.

Typically a FEMA elevation certificate can cost up to $2,000, but SEDA-COG has negotiated a group rate of $600 - $700 per certificate through Orangeville Surveying Consultants, Inc.

An elevation certificate compares a structure's elevation to the base flood elevation shown on a map that is used for flood risk ratings, thus determining the cost to cover flood risk insurance. If the certificate shows that a property lies at a higher elevation, flood insurance costs go down.

Interested homeowners can apply or receive more information by: