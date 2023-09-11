Crash_generic

Route 147 is closed in both directions between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4022 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for a multi-vehicle crash.

A detour using Herndon Bypass Road, Route 225, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), and Boyles Run Road, is in place.

 

