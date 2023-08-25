Both lanes of Route 405 are closed between John Road in Watsontown Borough and Main Street in Dewart Borough, Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.
A detour using Route 44, Route 15, and West Brimmer Avenue is in place. Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
